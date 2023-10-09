Celtics Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Requested This Before Trade

It’s starting to sound like Malcolm Brogdon was nearing a breaking point with the Celtics.

Brogdon’s first season in Boston was a largely successful one for both sides. The veteran guard won the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award and helped the Celtics come within one win of a second straight finals appearance. But the partnership between Brogdon and the C’s appeared to take a turn in the spring.

According to The Boston Globe, Brogdon was “angry” about the “miscommunication” with the Celtics regarding the injury he suffered in the Eastern Conference finals. The 30-year-old also reportedly was miffed by Boston’s attempt to move him in the original framework of the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

And if that wasn’t enough to irk Brogdon, the Celtics didn’t offer him his coveted opportunity of shifting from the bench to the starting five, per The Globe’s Gary Washburn.

Brogdon and Boston ultimately severed ties via the recent Jrue Holiday trade. Although many assumed the seventh-year pro wouldn’t stay with the rebuilding Trail Blazers, Brogdon wants to stay in Portland and plans to embrace his leadership role on a young team.

Time will tell if the Celtics come to regret spoiling their relationship with Brogdon. But one person who surely won’t dwell on it is Payton Pritchard, Boston’s new top reserve guard who reportedly landed a nice contract extension Sunday.