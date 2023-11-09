It doesn’t make sense getting worked up over a game in November, but something tells us Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers fans will be arguing after their battle Wednesday night.

We know, you’re shocked.

The 76ers held on to defeat the Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, but not without an unintentional assist from the officials.

In its last-two minute report, the NBA revealed Thursday that Philadelphia benefited from a blatant missed call in the final minutes of the win. Joel Embiid, who secured the final rebound to ice the game, actually stepped out of bounds with four seconds left after corralling Kristaps Porzingis’ game-tying attempt.

You can watch the play below, courtesy the NBA:

The Celtics get a great look to send the game to OT but the Sixers hang on!



Sixers: 106

Celtics: 103

Final pic.twitter.com/y5u7PaDKVU — NBA (@NBA) November 9, 2023

If called correctly, it would have been deemed a turnover and the Celtics would have been given another chance with the ball. The Sixers instead dribbled out the remaining seconds.

The Celtics, of course, were not guaranteed another good look as they didn’t have any timeouts remaining. Boston would have had to inbound the ball from underneath the basket, which likely would have resulted in a heave from the corner.

In the report, the NBA revealed just two calls were missed. Tyrese Maxey, who was called for a foul with just under two minutes remaining, actually avoided contacting Porzingis’ arm during his jump shot attempt — meaning the call went against Philly.

It’s certainly not a one-for-one exchange, but each team was only victim to one bad call apiece.

The Celtics and 76ers will play each other again on Nov. 15, just one week following their previous meeting. This time it will be in Boston, and we’re sure the TD Garden crowd will let Philadelphia (and the officials) hear it.