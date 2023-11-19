Aaron Rodgers has set lofty expectations ever since he tore his Achilles in the New York Jets’ season-opener. Those expectations now have the four-time NFL MVP inching close to a return.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer offered the latest regarding Rodgers’ impending return. Glazer shared Sunday there is more than a slight chance Rodgers returns and reported the 39-year-old quarterback has told the Jets he wants to practice starting Dec. 2.

“He’s actually going to go back to the Jets this week, start training with them,” Glazer said on FOX pregame coverage. “How about that? He actually sent the Jets video of him working out this week that kind of blew their mind. Like, ‘Man, he’s a little bit further ahead than we thought.’

“In Aaron Rodgers’ mind, he’s telling the Jets, ‘I’d like to actually start practicing as early as Dec. 2.’ That’s only a couple weeks from now. And if they’re still in playoff contention, he really does mean it. He’s going to try to play sometime here in the middle of December.”

Glazer admitted the outspoken Rodgers might publicly deny it, but doubled down on his reporting.

“I know he’s going to probably come out Tuesday and say, ‘Glazer’s crazy.’ And he’s right, Glazer is crazy. But so is Aaron too, I think he has to put this in his mind and say, ‘These are my lofty expectations,'” Glazer said. “That’s what he’s telling the Jets right now.”

Glazer’s insight comes less than a week after NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark reported that Rodgers hopes to return by mid-December.

Perhaps Rodgers could circle Dec. 17 on the calendar. New York will travel to the Miami Dolphins for what could prove to be a pivotal AFC East clash depending on how Gang Green fares over the next four weeks against the Buffalo Bills, Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans.