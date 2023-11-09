The Boston Celtics have established themselves as the early top dogs in the Eastern Conference, and right behind them has been the Philadelphia 76ers, making Wednesday night’s matchup prime time for both sides.

Philadelphia has always given Boston a run for its money, especially since Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown took over the Celtics as co-stars. Yet, with Boston having undergone a complete offseason roster transformation along with the implications of an already set rivalry with Philadelphia, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse views the contest as a well-anticipated “challenge.”

“I think it’s a really good timing for a good strong test against a team that’s really good,” Nurse told reporters pregame, per CLNS Media video. “Even though they’re not quite the same, they’ve really been together, you know, for a long time — the kind of core group guys. They’re in rhythm, they’re clicking, they look good and it’s a really good time for a challenge like this for us.”

After being eliminated in seven games and falling short of a second straight NBA Finals appearance, the Celtics front office wasn’t content. There were nearly no untouchables on Boston’s roster during the offseason, making an already solid crew into an even more star-studded team heading into Opening Night.

The 76ers, on the other hand, didn’t have a nearly smooth-sailing-like offseason, nor is there even a guarantee with franchise star Joel Embiid.

While Boston added, Philadelphia was forced to tolerate the headache that was the latest James Harden saga. The once-MVP-caliber guard forced his way out of a 76ers uniform, then trashed the organization — somehow — for Harden’s personal failure to live up to the standard in playing with Embiid.

So, are the Celtics a “strong test” like Nurse claims? Absolutely.

In fact, the 2023-24 season will be a challenge for the 76ers, but make no mistake about it, the Celtics will only make their campaign in convincing Embiid to stay, even more difficult.

Nurse, if anybody, needs no reminder of that.