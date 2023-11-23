The nightcap of the three-game Thanksgiving Day lineup features the NFC West showdown between the top two teams in the division.

The Seattle Seahawks are set to host the San Francisco 49ers for the first time this season. While the Niners are riding a two-game winning streak, the Seahawks are hoping to bounce back from their one-point loss to the Las Angeles Rams in Week 11.

Total passing yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under SF at SEA Brock Purdy SF – QB o250.5 -110 FanDuel u251.5 -115 DraftKings

San Francisco is the seven-point favorite in the final matchup of the day at Lumen Field, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 43.5.

Here’s how to watch the 49ers-Seahawks contest:

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: Fubo TV — free trial | Peacock