It’s rivalry week this weekend for college football, and none get bigger than Ohio State versus Michigan.

The No. 3 Buckeyes and No. 2 Wolverines enter Saturday’s matchup at Michigan Stadium with perfect 11-0 records, and the winner of The Game would have better standing in the college football playoff.

Ohio State is coming off a blowout win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers as Marvin Harrison Jr. will look to show why he’s a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Michigan used the sign-stealing scandal as a rallying point for head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is not allowed on the sideline during game day but can be with the team during practice. It beat the Maryland Terrapins last week.

The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the total for The Game is set at 46.5.

Here’s how to watch the Ohio State-Michigan matchup on TV or online.

Story continues below advertisement

When: Saturday, Nov. 25 at noon ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo — free trial | FOX