Emotions were high at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and Michigan’s win over Penn State was met with mixed reactions.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten on Friday for the remainder of the season citing sportsmanship policy amid the ongoing NCAA investigation into the school’s in-person sign-stealing ring. Harbaugh still is allowed to coach the team during a game week, but he’s not allowed to be with the team during games. However, the university requested a temporary restraining order, but a ruling on the order was not made Saturday, so offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as acting head coach.

Michigan and the Nittany Lions played classic Big Ten football with J.J. McCarthy and Drew Allar combining for 130 passing yards — perfect for the New England Patriots. The Wolverines leaned on running back Blake Corum, who rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and their defense to remain unbeaten after a 24-15 win.

It was a big win for Michigan, who felt it was being victimized by the sign-stealing scandal. Penn State pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton seemed to reference it during the game, but Allar didn’t do his head coach James Franklin any favors much to the frustration of Nittany Lions fans. McCarthy also shot back with his own version of the celebration.

Story continues below advertisement

Moore could not hold back his emotions in his FOX postgame interview.

“I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh, (expletive) love you, man,” Moore told FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft. “I love the (expletive) out of you, man. I did this for, for this university, our president, our (athletic director). We got the best players, the best university, the best alumni in the country. Love you guys. These (expletive) guys right here. These guys did it. These guys did it, man.”

McCarthy backed up his coach when he told Taft he missed Harbaugh, whom he admitted he had seen the night before.

Depending on which side of the aisle you were on, the postgame interview pumped you up with passion or disgusted you because of Michigan’s victim complex.

Story continues below advertisement

Rip coach Harbaugh you would’ve loved Reputation Taylor’s Version https://t.co/piBU6rOJBA — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) November 11, 2023

Acting like he’s in dire condition. He’s fine. He’s literally in a hotel room 15min away. Probably ordered room service for the game. https://t.co/rgAgxLR3oa — Alex Horwitch (@AlexHorwitch) November 11, 2023

Brother he’s down the street at Outback Steakhouse you’ll see him soon I promise https://t.co/cLYpZSErnw — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 11, 2023

it's just a suspension, man. He's still with us pic.twitter.com/1ZdFTi4nHs — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 11, 2023

Wow. Sherrone Moore with the postgame interview of the year.



Fox will gladly pay the FCC fines. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 11, 2023

We really lost to this dude ugly crying on TV because his boss was suspended?



You lost to that dude, James Franklin? — Raymond Summerlin (@RMSummerlin) November 11, 2023

The Wolverines will have Harbaugh in the lead-up to next week’s against Maryland before taking on No. 1 Ohio State in the regular-season finale.