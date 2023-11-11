Emotions were high at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and Michigan’s win over Penn State was met with mixed reactions.
Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten on Friday for the remainder of the season citing sportsmanship policy amid the ongoing NCAA investigation into the school’s in-person sign-stealing ring. Harbaugh still is allowed to coach the team during a game week, but he’s not allowed to be with the team during games. However, the university requested a temporary restraining order, but a ruling on the order was not made Saturday, so offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as acting head coach.
Michigan and the Nittany Lions played classic Big Ten football with J.J. McCarthy and Drew Allar combining for 130 passing yards — perfect for the New England Patriots. The Wolverines leaned on running back Blake Corum, who rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and their defense to remain unbeaten after a 24-15 win.
It was a big win for Michigan, who felt it was being victimized by the sign-stealing scandal. Penn State pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton seemed to reference it during the game, but Allar didn’t do his head coach James Franklin any favors much to the frustration of Nittany Lions fans. McCarthy also shot back with his own version of the celebration.
Moore could not hold back his emotions in his FOX postgame interview.
“I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh, (expletive) love you, man,” Moore told FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft. “I love the (expletive) out of you, man. I did this for, for this university, our president, our (athletic director). We got the best players, the best university, the best alumni in the country. Love you guys. These (expletive) guys right here. These guys did it. These guys did it, man.”
McCarthy backed up his coach when he told Taft he missed Harbaugh, whom he admitted he had seen the night before.
Depending on which side of the aisle you were on, the postgame interview pumped you up with passion or disgusted you because of Michigan’s victim complex.
The Wolverines will have Harbaugh in the lead-up to next week’s against Maryland before taking on No. 1 Ohio State in the regular-season finale.
