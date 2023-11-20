Packers Poach Running Back Off Patriots Practice Squad

The Patriots lost a member of their practice squad Monday.

The Green Bay Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor off New England’s P-squad to kick off Week 12. The move came one day after Packers running backs Aaron Jones and Emmanuel Wilson both were carted off with injuries in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field.

Taylor is no stranger to Green Bay, having bounced on and off the Packers’ roster and practice squad several times over the last three seasons. The 25-year-old Memphis product signed with New England on Oct. 18 after being cut by the Packers.

Per NFL rules, the Packers must carry Taylor on their roster for at least three weeks.

Losing Taylor left the Patriots with one running back on their practice squad (Kevin Harris) to go along with the four on their 53-man roster (Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Ty Montgomery and JaMycal Hasty). They now have one open P-squad spot.

New England claimed Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Montgomery did not participate in the Patriots’ most recent practice last Wednesday

The 2-8 Patriots are coming off their bye week. They’re set to hold their first Week 12 practice on Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s road matchup with the 3-8 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.