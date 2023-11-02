Patriots Injury Report: Why Davon Godchaux Missed Thursday’s Practice

Davon Godchaux apparently was feeling under the weather on Thursday.

The Patriots defensive tackle missed practice due to an illness, according to the Thursday injury report. Godchaux was a full participant on Wednesday.

Receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and tackles Trent Brown (ankle/knee) and Calvin Anderson (illness) all missed practice after also sitting out Wednesday. Anderson now has missed a week of practice, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently said the illness isn’t related to the one that wiped out Anderson’s summer.

In positive news, tight end Pharaoh Brown returned to practice in limited fashion after being held out Wednesday due to a back issue.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s New England’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Calvin Anderson, Illness

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee

DL Davon Godchaux, Illness

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

TE Pharaoh Brown, Back

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

The Patriots will practice again Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s home game against the Washington Commanders is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.