Patriots Injury Report: Why Davon Godchaux Missed Thursday’s Practice

Davon Godchaux apparently was feeling under the weather on Thursday.

The Patriots defensive tackle missed practice due to an illness, according to the Thursday injury report. Godchaux was a full participant on Wednesday.

Receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and tackles Trent Brown (ankle/knee) and Calvin Anderson (illness) all missed practice after also sitting out Wednesday. Anderson now has missed a week of practice, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently said the illness isn’t related to the one that wiped out Anderson’s summer.

In positive news, tight end Pharaoh Brown returned to practice in limited fashion after being held out Wednesday due to a back issue.

Here’s New England’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Calvin Anderson, Illness
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee
DL Davon Godchaux, Illness
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
TE Pharaoh Brown, Back
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

The Patriots will practice again Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday.

Sunday’s home game against the Washington Commanders is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

