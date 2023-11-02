Patriots Leader Gives Josh McDaniels Strong Review After Coach’s Firing

FOXBORO, Mass. — Josh McDaniels has a lot of fans inside the Patriots locker room, few bigger than David Andrews.

New England’s longtime center played for McDaniels for seven seasons when he was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. The two won a lot of games together, including two Super Bowls.

So, it wasn’t a surprise Thursday when Andrews provided a glowing review of McDaniels, who was fired Tuesday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Andrews referenced his uncle, Dan Reeves, who was one of the winningest coaches in franchise history despite getting fired three times.

“I like the way Josh approached the game,” Andrews said during a news conference. “I thought he did a great job helping us, putting us in successful positions. I have a lot of respect for how he coaches and the things he does. Look, it’s just a part of this business, unfortunately. Very few players and coaches I think get to walk away on their own terms. I saw that with my uncle firsthand. It’s a harsh reality of this business.”

Andrews also touched on how playing for McDaniels was an easy transition after working in a similar offense at Georgia.

Andrews no doubt has wondered whether McDaniels could return to the Patriots after flaming out in Las Vegas.

On the surface, a reunion would make sense. McDaniels might not be a good head coach, but in New England, he proved he can be a great offensive coordinator. And if there’s one thing the Patriots need right now, it’s someone who can transform their offense.

But a path back to New England might not be as clear for McDaniels as it was a decade ago. Jerod Mayo has assumed the role of head coach in waiting, and Bill O’Brien seems entrenched as offensive coordinator.

However, when you’re 2-6, you need to consider all options. And the Patriots at least should discuss the possibility of bringing back McDaniels in some capacity.

Players like Andrews surely would be in favor of it.