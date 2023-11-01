Even after Josh McDaniels’ firing, a former Patriots assistant still will be running the Raiders’ offense.

Las Vegas on Wednesday promoted quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree to offensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Hardegree replaces Mick Lombardi, who reportedly was fired along with McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler after the Raiders’ 3-5 start.

McDaniels, Lombardi and Hardegree all worked in New England before joining the Raiders in 2022. Hardegree was there for just one season, serving as a Patriots offensive assistant in 2021. Before that, the 39-year-old was part of Adam Gase’s staffs with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Story continues below advertisement

It was unclear as of midday Wednesday whether Las Vegas planned to jettison any of its other assistants with McDaniels/Patriots ties. That list included defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski and coaching assistant Danny Amendola. Senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan also had a stint with New England in the early 2000s.

The Raiders’ interim head coach, former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce, is one of the few coaches on staff who did not have a prior connection to McDaniels or the Patriots.

Vegas also will have a different quarterback leading Hardegree’s new offense. The Raiders reportedly are benching Jimmy Garoppolo — yet another ex-Patriot — and rolling with rookie Aiden O’Connell.

Las Vegas enters its Week 9 matchup with the New York Giants ranked third-to-last in the NFL in points per game, one spot ahead of New England.