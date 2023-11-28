Patriots Look To Continue Long-Term Trend Against Chargers

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers get set to battle at Gillette Stadium in Week 13.

Both teams are coming off key losses in Week 12. New England fell to 2-9 while Los Angeles dropped to 4-7.

A pair of young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Justin Herbert, attempt to get their teams back on track. In their only previous meeting in 2021, Jones and the Patriots won a 27-24 battle over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

In this meeting, the teams shift back east for the first time in the regular season since 2017. When playing in New England against “New England,” the Chargers have managed little success in the past.

Story continues below advertisement

In 1971 the Patriots rebranded from the Boston Patriots to the New England Patriots. Since that shift, the Chargers have just one road win in New England, going 1-10 in that stretch. The lone win came in 2005, when Drew Brees and LaDainian Tomlinson piled up points while the defense pitched a second-half shutout to down the Patriots in the 41-17 win.

New England also has two home playoff victories in that span, earning a 21-12 victory in the 2007 AFC Championship game and a 41-28 win in the 2018 AFC Divisional round.

After years of competing with much higher stakes, both the Patriots and Chargers sit on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Chargers on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.