Alex Austin repeatedly used the word “surreal” to describe his first day as a New England Patriot.

Given his ties to the franchise, that was a fitting adjective.

Austin, a rookie cornerback signed to New England’s 53-man roster on Thursday, has years-old connections with one current Patriots teammate and one Patriots Hall of Famer.

The 22-year-old grew up with fellow Patriots corner Jack Jones in Long Beach, Calif. The two played together in a youth football league run by Snoop Dogg and were teammates at powerhouse Long Beach Poly High School, which also is the alma mater of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Story continues below advertisement

And Austin has known a Patriots legend for even longer. He calls three-time Super Bowl winner Willie McGinest “Uncle.”

“I watched a lot of Patriot games growing up,” Austin told reporters after Thursday’s Patriots practice. “My uncle, Willie McGinest, played on the Patriots, and he was a big-time player here. He made a lot of accolades and won three Super Bowls, so I know all about the Patriots and just the Patriot Way.”

The two aren’t related by blood, but McGinest is lifelong friends with Austin’s mother and always has been in his life. Austin said the former edge rusher helped mold him into the pro he is today.

“I talked to Willie (on Wednesday) as soon as we found out I was coming over here, and he was happy,” Austin said. “He was ecstatic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Austin’s relationship with McGinest also introduced him to another Patriots icon: Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law. The young defensive back recalled speaking with Law at the Patriots’ most recent Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams, which he attended in Atlanta.

“It was a crazy experience,” Austin said. “That’s why I’m saying it’s all surreal for me. Just for me to be here in this locker room right now after growing up knowing everything about the Patriots.”

For good measure, Austin also studied film of former Patriots star Stephon Gilmore during his college career at Oregon State. The two have similar measurables, with Austin listed at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds and Gilmore checking in at 6 feet, 190.

Like Gilmore, Austin was drafted by the Bills (seventh round, 252nd overall). Unlike Gilmore, his tenure in Buffalo was short-lived. He was released this summer during final roster cuts, then latched on with the Texans.

Story continues below advertisement

After giving him five snaps on defense and 14 on special teams across three appearances, Houston cut Austin on Wednesday. One day later, he was in Foxboro, Mass., playing for the team he grew up watching.

“It’s all surreal,” said Austin, who could make his Patriots debut Sunday against the Washington Commanders. “I’m just ready to work and try to win some games.”