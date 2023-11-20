While the Patriots enjoyed a bye week, their 2024 NFL Draft position improved ever so slightly.

First and foremost, New England remained in control of the No. 3 overall pick while watching the previously 2-8 Giants pick up a potentially meaningful victory. However, the 2-8 Patriots also received a boost in the analytics department.

Last week, ESPN analytics guru Seth Walder revealed New England had a 4.8% chance of claiming the first overall pick. A week later, the Patriots’ chances of earning the top pick improved to 5.2% while the Giants’ dropped from 38.4% to 13.1%.

ESPN’s analytics service still has New England projected to finish with the fifth overall pick, according to Walder.

The Patriots’ draft hopes could hinge on what happens this Sunday when they play the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

If New York wins, New England will have an inside track toward landing a top-three pick. But a Patriots victory could result in New England sinking to as low as sixth overall, depending on what else happens across the NFL.

All signs point toward rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito getting another start for the Giants. But the Patriots remain a mystery, as nobody will offer any clarity on Mac Jones’ job security.