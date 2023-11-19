How Patriots’ Draft Position Impacted By NFL Week 11 Results

The New England Patriots came close to having a great bye week as it relates to their draft hopes.

However, a failed comeback attempt by the Arizona Cardinals and choke job by the Chicago Bears ultimately have the Patriots in the same position as last week: New England currently owns the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots did become the league’s only 2-8 team, though.

Prior to conclusion of the afternoon slate, the top of the 2024 NFL Draft order appeared as follows:

Story continues below advertisement

1. Bears (via Panthers, 1-9)

2. Cardinals (2-9)

3. Patriots (2-8)

4. Bears (3-8)

5. Giants (3-8)

Remaining games yet to be decided as of 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday will not impact New England’s draft slot. Games yet to be concluded featured teams below the Patriots in the draft order.

What led to New England maintaining the same spot?

The Panthers were blown out by the Dallas Cowboys, further strengthening the Bears’ hopes for the No. 1 overall pick.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bears themselves held a 24-14 lead over the Detroit Lions with 14 minutes left in the contest. From there, Chicago was outscored 17-3 by the Lions, who scored a pair of touchdowns and recorded a safety in the final three minutes of their 31-26 victory. If the season were to end after Week 11, Chicago would have a pair of top five selections.

Just a few minutes before that game concluded, the Cardinals made a run at a comeback victory. Arizona, which trailed 21-10 at the half against the Texans, intercepted Houston’s Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite C.J. Stroud with five minutes remaining. Arizona took over trailing 21-16 and covered 56 yards on the next seven plays. The Cardinals, however, stalled out at Houston’s 27-yard line and failed to make it consecutive victories since Kyler Murray returned.

On the bright side for the Patriots, the New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders as a nine-point road underdog, per BetMGM. New York pulled away in the 31-19 verdict with 17 fourth-quarter points, which included an interception for a touchdown with 16 seconds left. The win caused the G-Men to fall from No. 2 overall after Week 10 to No. 5 in the draft order.

The Patriots return from their bye week and will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.