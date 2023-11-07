Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About Patriots’ Coaching Staff

Bill Belichick’s days in New England might be numbered, and that could be true for other Patriots coaches as well.

Rob Gronkowski could see Bill O’Brien’s second stint in Foxboro, Mass. being limited to one season. On a recent episode of the “Up & Adams” show, Gronk theorized the possibility of Josh McDaniels returning to the Patriots to serve as the offensive coordinator, the job O’Brien took in late January.

New England brass would be within its rights to move on from O’Brien, as the offense has been terrible all season. But Gronkowski believes the former Houston Texans head coach might jump at the chance to take a higher-ranking gig outside of One Patriots Place.

“I feel like he’s going to take an opportunity,” Gronkowski told host Kay Adams. “He’s kind of a head coach guy, you know? I feel like he’s going to take an opportunity somewhere else.”

After O’Brien failed to reboot the Patriots offense following their disastrous 2022 season, it’s hard to imagine there will be an NFL head-coaching opportunity out there for the 54-year-old this offseason. It’s also unclear how interested O’Brien would be in returning to the collegiate level.

But by one way or another, O’Brien could be on the job hunt once the Patriots’ season is over. He certainly hasn’t done enough to solidify his job security in New England.