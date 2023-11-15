The New England Patriots already claimed one running back off waivers this week. But a more enticing option hit the wire on Tuesday.

The New York Jets waived third-year pro Michael Carter two days after their Week 10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

This has been a thoroughly disappointing season for Carter, who totaled eight carries for 38 yards and 15 catches for 68 yards as New York’s third option behind Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook. But the 24-year-old had nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage as a rookie in 2021 and caught 41 passes last season.

Carter would be an intriguing flier for the Patriots, who have operated without a traditional third-down back since James White retired before the 2022 season.

Newcomer JaMycal Hasty, whom New England scooped up from Jacksonville on Monday, could get a look in that role, but Carter has been the much more productive back in his career. Both players have played 39 NFL games, and Carter has 1,079 rushing yards, 681 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns to Hasty’s 410, 316 and five.

There are no rules dictating how long a team must roster a player it claims off waivers, so the Patriots theoretically could cut Hasty and add Carter, assuming a team with a higher waiver priority doesn’t also submit a claim.

The Patriots’ third running back, Ty Montgomery, has played just 31 offensive snaps this season behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. Montgomery has six offensive touches and none in the last four games, with his contributions mostly limited to special teams.

The 2-8 Patriots have their bye this weekend. They’ll return to action next Sunday with a road game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.