Tom Brady Ribs Julian Edelman After Meeting Victor Wembanyama

Julian Edelman was minding his own business Wednesday morning when he caught a ricochet shot from his former quarterback.

Tom Brady recently had the opportunity to meet Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs rookie who is taking the basketball world by storm. The duo were captured in a Brady Instagram photo, which shows the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft towering over the 6-foot-4 future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.

Brady praised Wembanyama in the caption, which also included a friendly dig at the 5-foot-10 Edelman.

“Awesome to meet you @wemby,” Brady wrote. “Incredible young man. Usually I’d make some joke here about how I think I could get 10 and 10 against you, but let’s be real… you’d send my jumper into the club level. PS: @edelman11 This is how you felt all those years???”

Edelman never was close to being the tallest person on the football field, but he certainly played big — especially under the brightest lights. The legendary New England Patriots wide receiver was instrumental in helping Brady win three of his seven Super Bowls.

As for Wembanyama, he’s off to a very solid start to his NBA career. Entering the Spurs’ road matchup with the New York Knicks on Wednesday, the 19-year-old is averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Featured image via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images