EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Chad Ryland’s frustrating rookie season reached a new low point Sunday afternoon. With a chance to kick a game-tying 35-yard field goal to send the Patriots and New York Giants to overtime, Ryland sailed the ball wide left.

In a campaign loaded with comically bad losses, Ryland was at the center of perhaps the worst one. And that’s a tough pill to swallow for anyone who plays one of the most thankful positions in all of professional sports. Worse yet, Bill Belichick seems increasingly annoyed by the fourth-round pick’s struggles.

To Ryland’s credit, he took full responsibility while speaking to reporters as soon as New England opened its locker room. Once reporters walked away, emerging special teams leader Brenden Schooler approached Ryland, put his arm around him and offered words of encouragement.

So, what did Schooler say?

” ‘Just keep your head up,'” Schooler revealed to NESN.com ” ‘I mean, you’re a great young kicker who’s just getting started in this league. So, you’re gonna have misses and you’re gonna have makes. Just remember this feeling and move on from it, and we’ve got your back, I got your back. Everyone on this team knows you’re a good kicker. So, just keep chugging along, and you’ll get better every week.’ “

Ryland’s 66.7 field goal percentage ranks as the worst among all kickers who’ve played a full schedule this season (Nick Folk is tied for fourth-best with 95.7%). However, Ryland’s 18 attempts rank as the third-fewest among all full-time kickers, and 10 of those attempts were from 40-plus yards. He’s hardly received any layup kick attempts, and Sunday marked his first attempt in a pressure-packed scenario.

It’s possible Ryland simply hasn’t been able to get into a groove and wasn’t mentally ready for his big chance at MetLife Stadium. He deserves all the blame for missing that kick, but kickers are different animals who need all their mental ducks in a row if they’re to succeed.

Schooler didn’t want to speak for Ryland and whether his lack of opportunities has contributed to his inconsistency. Instead, he doubled down on his belief in the 24-year-old.

“I have all of the faith in the world in him,” Schooler said. “And, look, he’s hit a lot of really good kicks in practice. It’s just coming out and doing what you know you can do. Unfortunately, the ball didn’t bounce our way this week, but I still believe in the kid. And I know everyone on the team believes in the kid. So, we have his back.”

Matthew Slater sang a similar tune.

“I think it’s important for him to know that this team has a ton of confidence in him,” the Patriots special teams captain told NESN.com “And I appreciate the way he approaches his craft every day. He’s such a professional, has such a great attitude. But the reality is moments like that happen. You play in this league long enough, he’s gonna experience more moments like that.

“Adversity’s a part of it. Just keep his head down, keep working, keep staying positive. We’re gonna rally around him. We’re gonna move forward. This is gonna be a learning experience for him, but it’s a learning experience for all of us.”

Ryland’s talent is undeniable. There’s a reason he was the second kicker taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. And, by all accounts, he has the work ethic and professionalism required to succeed in New England.

But it’s all about makes and misses for kickers. And so far, Ryland hasn’t been nearly good enough for the Patriots.