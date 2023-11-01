With Kendrick Bourne out for the season and DeVante Parker potentially looking at missing time, the Patriots need Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte to step up.

But can either young receiver meet the challenge? At this point, there’s no reason to believe they can.

Thornton and Boutte both were healthy scratches in last Sunday’s road loss to the Miami Dolphins. It was the first healthy scratch of Thornton’s career, whereas Boutte was inactive each of the last seven games after playing in the season opener.

It was an especially damning development for Thornton, who’s yet to live up to his status as a 2022 second-round pick. However, Bill O’Brien on Tuesday was quick to note that injuries forced Thornton to miss training camp time and regular-season games in each of his first two seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tyquan has really worked hard, he was injured,” the Patriots offensive coordinator said during a video call. “I think injuries have been something that in his brief career have held him back a little bit. And I think when you get injured and you’re out for as long as he has been through no fault of his own. …

“But because of the fact that you missed time, it’s hard to get back into the lineup right away. There’s other guys that have been playing. There’s a depth chart. But, I do believe that he’s worked at it and he’s a guy that has a lot of skills that we look for in a receiver. Let’s see what happens as we head into the second half of the season.”

Boutte is a different story.

A sixth-round rookie, the LSU product just began his NFL career and remains a developmental project. Talent never has been an issue for Boutte, who once was a top prospect, but he was drafted despite a reputation for being an uncoachable and low-effort player.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked about those accusations, O’Brien said he liked what he’d seen from the rookie wideout.

“He’s coachable,” O’Brien said. “He’s out there every day. I think rookies — I’ve always said that a rookie receiver, it’s a very difficult transition, especially on the perimeter because in college football, you’re not always seeing the same type of coverages that you see in professional football. It’s just the way it is.

“And so, sometimes the transition to pro football is a little bit tougher. It takes a little bit longer. But Kayshon worked very hard and he’s showed glimpses of what he can be, and I believe in him and I believe he’s got a good future.”

Again, with Bourne out, Boutte and Thornton both could see an uptick in playing time. The Patriots might not have another choice unless they want to elevate Malik Cunningham from the practice squad.

Story continues below advertisement

We’ll learn more about New England’s plans at receiver this Sunday when the Washington Commanders visit Gillette Stadium.