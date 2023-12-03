Boo Corrigan, the chairman of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, explained why the committee decided to reward the Alabama Crimson Tide a spot in the four-team playoff over the Florida State Seminoles.

Atlantic Coast Conference director Jim Phillips could not care less about the committee’s reasoning, however. Phillips confirmed he didn’t agree with it when he released a statement after the four playoff teams were revealed Sunday.

“It’s unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff,” Phillips wrote in a statement, as shared by ACC Football. “Their exclusions calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee’s own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion.

“My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches as their passionate and loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better.”

The Seminoles are now the first team in College Football Playoff history to go undefeated and win a Power Five conference championship and still be left out of the four-team playoff. Many Seminole fans, and surely those around the program, feel as if they were snubbed.

While appearing on ESPN, Corrigan explained the season-ending injury to Florida State starting quarterback Jordan Travis played a “big factor” in the decision. Travis was injured Nov. 18 and the Seminoles offense has not looked the same since.

Travis spoke out against the committee’s decision, as well. He said he was in “disbelief.”

Alabama will face top-seeded Michigan in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.