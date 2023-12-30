Chris Sale’s Red Sox tenure ended Saturday, and Alex Cora didn’t waste time to give the seven-time All-Star his flowers.

Boston traded Sale and cash considerations to the Atlanta Braves for Vaughn Grissom. The deal concluded the southpaw’s seven-year run with the Red Sox, which will be remembered for his incredible run during the 2018 World Series run. It was a moment Cora called back to.

“119 wins, a lot of outs, none more gratifying than this one,” Cora wrote on Instagram. #ThankYou Chris.”

Cora posted an image of Sale recording the final out to help Boston win the 2018 World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. A member of that team also added to the farewell message.

“You guys were really good,” Brock Holt commented on Cora’s post.

Sale was top five in Cy Young voting during his first two years in Boston, but his final seasons were highlighted by injuries. However, Atlanta felt Sale was a good buy-low option to be its third or fourth starter in its rotation.

Boston plays a two-game series against the Braves in May at Truist Park, and Atlanta arrives at Fenway Park on June 4 for another two-game series. It would not be a surprise if Red Sox fans showered Sale with a touching ovation along with a tribute from the club for everything he did during his Red Sox tenure.