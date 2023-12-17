Bears Wide Receiver Drops Costly Near Touchdown For Bettors vs. Browns

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney nearly pulled in a miraculous pass by Justin Fields.

The Bears trailed the Cleveland Browns by a field goal with the ball near midfield with five seconds left. Fields rolled left, allowed his receivers to get down field and heaved a Hail Mary attempt toward the end zone.

As the ball got tipped around, Mooney momentarily hauled the pass in as he fell down in the end zone. While attempting to secure the pass, the ball popped loose and into the hands of Cleveland’s D’Anthony Bell for a game-sealing interception as time expired.

The Browns earned the win in thrilling fashion to move to 9-5 and secure their second straight win with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

On the betting side, bettors would have been looking at a very different outcome had Mooney caught the potential game-winning pass.

Per DraftKings SportsBook, the game over under was set at 38.5 points. The game ended in a 20-17 final, granting a win for under bettors. The touchdown would have locked in the over.

Additionally, the Browns held over 60% of both spread (-2.5) and moneyline bets, narrowly rewarding bettors with the win.

With the victory, the Browns move within 1 1/2 games for the top spot in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens, who visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in primetime on Sunday night.

Featured image via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images