The Boston Bruins return to the ice for their second game in as many days and take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

The Black and Gold are coming off a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Detroit will be back on its home ice after an overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start between the pipes for the Bruins after Linus Ullmark was in net Saturday.

Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery told reporters pregame Parker Wotherspoon would replace Matthew Grzelcyk on the back end. Oskar Steen also could replace James van Riemsdyk due to load management, per Montgomery.

Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 5 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 4 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (21-7-6)

Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Oskar Steen — Georgii Merkulov — Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

DETROIT RED WINGS (17-15-4)

David Perron — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Christian Fischer — Andrew Copp — Michael Rasmussen

Robby Fabbri — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman — Mortiz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon