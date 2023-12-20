The Patriots are banged up ahead of this Sunday’s road game against the Denver Broncos.

New England listed 11 players on Wednesday’s injury report, including four who missed practice. The group of non-participants includes Hunter Henry, Jabrill Peppers and Conor McDermott, all of whom suffered injuries during last Sunday’s home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Neither Henry nor Peppers has missed a game since joining the Patriots.

Rhamondre Stevenson also remained sidelined. The star running back hasn’t practiced since suffering an ankle injury during the Week 13 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s the full Wednesday injury report, via the Patriots’ official website:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Hunter Henry, Knee

OT Conor McDermott, Concussion

S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

SpT Matthew Slater, Hamstring

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

LB Jahlani Tavai, Ankle

New England will practice again Thursday and Friday before traveling to Denver on Saturday. Sunday’s game against the Broncos is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Patriots will finish their season with a road game against the Buffalo Bills and a home matchup with the New York Jets.