Entering last Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was a perfect 23-for-23 in field goal attempts this season.

Butker’s perfect streak ended when he shanked a 39-yard attempt in the first quarter of Kansas City’s 27-17 win over the Patriots.

On Wednesday, a report surfaced from MassLive’s Mark Daniels claiming the footballs used by Patriots and Chiefs kickers and punters were not properly inflated.

Butker took ownership of his performance instead of using the footballs as a scapegoat for the miss, per KSHB 41 News sports anchor Aaron Ladd.

“I think it was technique,” Butker said, per Ladd. “It’s kind of one of those misfires that you wish you had back. It’s a 39-yarder, you’ve made a lot of those and you miss it.”

The 28-year-old Georgia Tech product said he missed a kick during his pregame routine as well.

“My second kick of pregame warmup, I had a 38-yarder middle, and it kind of sliced off to the right like that. So, it showed up kind of in warmup, and again I made a lot of big kicks with flatter balls, and shoot even in college, they don’t measure their pressure at all. I kicked a lot of flat balls in college. The NFL was great, they’re at least pumping them up a little bit.”

Butker wasn’t the only kicker to miss in the game on Sunday. Patriots rookie Chad Ryland missed a 41-yard attempt in the first quarter before converting from 25 yards in the second.

Ryland went 1-for-2 in the loss, while Butker connected on kicks 29 and 54 yards in the win. Both kickers were perfect in extra-point attempts.

Both teams will be in action over the holidays when the 3-11 Patriots travel to Denver for a tilt with the 7-7 Broncos on Christmas Eve, while the 9-5 defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the 6-8 Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.