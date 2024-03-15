The Patriots need to upgrade their wide receiver corps, but they also don’t seem to be in any rush to do so.

New England reportedly is interested in adding Tyler Boyd, who also has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chiefs. Kansas City might be out on the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, though, after reportedly landing a new wideout.

The Chiefs on Thursday agreed to sign Marquise Brown to a one-year, $11 million contract, according to multiple reports. The details of the reported deal were not disclosed, but “Hollywood” would link up with the defending champs, and the allure of playing with Patrick Mahomes likely enticed the 26-year-old.

However, after the reported Keenan Allen trade to the Chicago Bears, the wide receiver pool in the free-agent market continues to dwindle for the Patriots. They still can sign Mike Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season. And they have the trade market, with names like Tee Higgins and Brandon Aiyuk potentially available.

But it’s starting to seem more and more as though head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager and director of scouting Eliot Wolf might be more interested in this year’s draft class than in any of the wide receivers in free agency, especially after missing out on Calvin Ridley to the Tennessee Titans.