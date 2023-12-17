The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are elevating veteran defensive tackle Carl Davis prior to their Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The 31-year-old Davis has yet to play an NFL game this season. He was released by the New England Patriots in August, but New England reportedly had Davis in for a workout Nov. 6.

Following his initial release from the Patriots, Davis signed to the Seahawks practice squad in September before Seattle released him on Halloween. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound veteran then was signed to the Cowboys practice squad in mid-November.

Davis played three seasons for the Patriots, appearing in 17 games in 2021 and 16 games in 2022.

