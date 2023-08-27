Patriots Reportedly Release Stout D-Tackle In Surprising Move

The Patriots on Saturday made the first of what will be many roster decisions over the next few days — and it was a surprising one.

New England released veteran defensive tackle Carl Davis, according to a report from Mark Daniels of MassLive. Davis spent the last three seasons with the Patriots and was re-signed during the offseason on a one-year contract.

I'm a bit surprised as I thought he was solid last year. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 26, 2023

The 31-year-old Davis played into the fourth quarter (28 snaps) during Friday night’s home preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans. So, his release doesn’t come as a total shock.

However, we had him making the team in our latest 53-man roster projection. Davis, listed at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, was one of New England’s more consistently reliable run defenders last season and served as the Patriots’ top interior defensive line depth option behind Davon Godchaux. There really isn’t a 1-for-1 replacement for Davis currently on the roster, as fellow roster-bubble types Jeremiah Pharms and Justus Tavai both are smaller and arguably inferior players. The closest might be the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Daniel Ekulae, but he’s more of a sub-package pass-rusher than a dedicated run defender.

That said, Davis’s release might be good news for second-year D-lineman Sam Roberts (6-foot-5, 300 pounds), who impressed throughout training camp and the preseason. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots must trim their roster to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.