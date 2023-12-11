Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was ejected from Seattle’s Week 14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers for his role in Sunday’s on-field scuffle between the two teams.

Up 28-16 with just over five minutes remaining in the game, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner intercepted a Drew Lock pass intended for Metcalf. Warner kept moving forward as Metcalf wrapped him and it appeared he was preparing to throw a lateral pass to Dre Greenlaw. Even after Warner released the ball, Metcalf body-slammed him to the ground drawing a flag.

Warner ran over Metcalf as he tried to go upfield to celebrate with his teammates when the latter grabbed a hold of his face mask in a confrontation until Deommodore Lenoir came in and shoved Metcalf.

Metcalf and Lenoir were both ejected, but retired NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III took came to the Seahawks wideout’s defense on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Griffin made two posts showing the play with a personalized sentiment on the latter.

“Also IT’S WILD that DK Metcalf makes the best Linebacker in the NFL look like a child. DK is an ABSOLUTE UNIT,” Griffin wrote.

While Griffin was praising Metcalf, one Niners player took the opportunity to troll the wideout.

San Francisco’s long snapper Taybor Pepper posted a video of himself sending a message to Metcalf in American Sign Language.

In the video Pepper wrote, “Anyone know ALS?” and called out Metcalf by signing, “14 (expletive) around and found out.”

The video is no doubt in response to Metcalf admitting he learned ALS to avoid getting penalties for trash-talking on the field.