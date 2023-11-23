Seahawks Wide Receiver Learns Sign Language To Trash Talk Without Penalty

DK Metcalf is no stranger to receiving taunting penalties in the NFL but the Seahawks wide receiver has apparently found a loophole — learning American Sign Language.

Metcalf received a “long” talking to by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll after he was assessed a dead-ball penalty for taunting in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 25-year-old explained on a recent episode of “The Rich Eisen Show” that he began taking ALS classes on his off day in the hopes of cleaning up the penalties on the field.

“I mean I kept getting flags for my mouthing so gotta sign my (expletive) talking now,” Metcalf explained. “That’s what I gotta do to keep myself busy.”

When asked what would happen if a referee also knew sign language, Metcalf didn’t seem too concerned.

“I’ll just be talking to him on the side,” Metcalf said. “It’s somebody else to talk to.”

In Week 11’s rematch against the Rams, Metcalf took the opportunity to put the class to use after he scored on cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. After collecting the touchdown pass, Metcalf signed Witherspoon’s jersey number and the phrase, “my son.”

After scoring on Rams' CB Ahkello Witherspoon Sunday, Metcalf signed "#44, my son" pic.twitter.com/VhrZwjMW5X — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 22, 2023

The Rams ended up winning the contest, but at least Metcalf didn’t receive an unsportsmanlike penalty in the game.

This isn’t the first time the Seahawks have gotten creative in their troll-like behavior. Seattle safety Jerrick Reed trolled Detroit Lions cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson by wearing a blue ski mask following the Week 2 upset.

Fans will be sure to be on the lookout to see if Metcalf does any trash talking via his hands when the Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in the Thanksgiving Day nightcap at Lumen Field.