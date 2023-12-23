Former Patriots Roster Long Shot Signs With CFL’s BC Lions

Ed Lee was an inspirational story when he was on the New England Patriots last offseason, and the University of Rhode Island product will look to shine on the Canadian Football League stage.

Lee was among six wide receivers who signed with the BC Lions on Wednesday. The 24-year-old also signed a non-binding letter of intent with the XFL’s Orlando Guardians and is expected to attend the Lions’ training camp before the XFL season.

It was a “dream come true” for the undrafted wide receiver to sign with New England during the team’s minicamps. Lee made a strong impression with Mac Jones and DeVante Parker last summer, but his run in the NFL ran short when he was cut in August.

Lee played three years at URI, and in his redshirt senior season, he earned Second Team All-CAA honors as a receiver and Third Team honors as a punt returner. He finished his college career with 86 receptions for 1,262 and eight touchdowns.

The Lions finished 12-6 this season and second in the West Division. They fell short in the division finals to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 2024 CFL regular season is expected to start on June 9, and the Lions’ preseason schedule is expected to start on May 25.