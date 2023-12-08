PITTSBURGH — Bailey Zappe didn’t set the world on fire Thursday night. But he walked into a hostile environment and left with a gutsy, swagger-filled win over the Steelers.

And Patriots leaders couldn’t help but be impressed by the sophomore quarterback, who has the confidence of a perennial All-Pro.

“Zap was balling tonight,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said of Zappe, who threw three touchdowns in the first half in Pittsburgh. “He commands our attention in that huddle. He was out there making the checks, making the points.

“He just had so much confidence, and the offense definitely could feel that.”

Center and team captain David Andrews also praised Zappe for how he prepared ahead of his second consecutive start over Mac Jones.

“I always respected the way he comes in and prepares each week, especially not knowing what it may be for him,” New England’s veteran center said. It’s a big win on the road. It feels good for everyone.”

Zappe wasn’t perfect against the Steelers, and Bill O’Brien certainly called plays in the second half as if he was scared of another bad interception. Ultimately, Zappe hasn’t done anything in the last two weeks to dispel the notion he’s a backup in the NFL.

But the 24-year-old is playing well, and his teammates clearly enjoy playing with him. That counts for something.