FOXBORO, Mass. — What prompted the New England Patriots to claim quarterback Nathan Rourke off waivers? Necessity.

With Malik Cunningham and Will Grier both leaving New England’s practice squad to sign with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, the Patriots needed an extra layer of depth at the position behind Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones.

So, they turned to Rourke, who was available this week after being cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Asked what drew the Patriots to the 25-year-old Ontario native, head coach Bill Belichick replied: “Just depth at that position.”

“When you only have two quarterbacks at the roster, a guy sprains his ankle, you’re down to putting a receiver or a running back or somebody at quarterback,” Belichick said during his Wednesday morning news conference. “But he was productive — preseason, Canada.”

Rourke appeared in three games for Jacksonville this preseason, completing 65.7% of his passes for 348 yards and one highlight-reel touchdown with no interceptions. Before that, he starred in the Canadian Football League, winning the Most Outstanding Canadian award in 2022 while playing for the BC Lions. Rourke also was recognized as the best Canadian player in American college football in two of his three seasons at Ohio.

The Jaguars released Rourke during final roster cuts this past summer, and he spent the first 15 weeks of the season bouncing between their practice squad and active roster. The rookie dressed for multiple games as a backup but has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap.

Since he is on New England’s 53-man roster, Rouke could serve as the emergency third QB behind Zappe and Jones for this Sunday night’s road game against the Denver Broncos. He’ll also likely help run the scout team in practice.