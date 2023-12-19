There’s a great chance that 25-year-old Nathan Rourke already has delivered the best play he’ll ever make in the NFL.

The rookie quarterback, whom the Patriots claimed on Monday, authored the best play of the preseason when he threw an insane touchdown pass for the Jaguars against the Dallas Cowboys. Rourke shed multiple sack attempts and threw a 21-yard TD pass to running back Qadree Ollison while falling to the ground.

Check it out:

It’s not a perfect comparison, but there were shades of Eli Manning in Super Bowl XLII on that play.

Story continues below advertisement

Rourke, who grew up in Canada, enjoyed a breakout season in the CFL in 2022. He signed a contract with Jacksonville last January but was cut at the end of training camp before rejoining the Jaguars practice squad. He appeared in zero games before his release over the weekend.

New England reportedly beat out the Houston Texans in claiming Rourke, who’ll fill Cole Strange’s spot on the 53-man roster and replace Will Grier as the third quarterback. The Los Angeles Chargers signed Grier off the Patriots practice squad on Monday.

In all likelihood, Rourke will serve as the emergency third QB when New England visits the Denver Broncos on Sunday.