The primary focus of Robert Kraft’s appearance on ESPN’s “College GameDay” was, naturally, the Army-Navy Game and Kraft’s successful push to bring it to Gillette Stadium.

But the final few moments of his Saturday pregame spot received the most attention.

Kraft, the New England Patriots’ team owner since 1994, was asked what the struggling franchise must do to return to championship contention.

“We like to win,” Kraft replied, “so we want to do everything we can to get our team back so we can be winning again.”

Co-host Pat McAfee then added some eyebrow-raising commentary of his own, saying: “I don’t envy your position, what’s about to happen. We all know.” Kraft then shook McAfee’s hand, and the segment concluded.

While McAfee might have been simply speculating, some viewed his remark, coupled with Kraft’s reaction, as further evidence that the Patriots plan to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick after the season.

New England sits at 3-10 and officially was eliminated from playoff contention Sunday for the second consecutive season and third time in the last four years.

“If you don’t (make the playoffs),” Kraft said last offseason, “then your season ends in a way that doesn’t make me very happy.”

Belichick was asked about Kraft’s latest comments (not McAfee’s) during his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” Unsurprisingly, he brushed them off, saying he’s only focused on this Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Like you said, it’s week to week here this week against Kansas City,” Belichick said. “We’re going to focus on everything we can do to go out and play our best game of the year against KC.”

Belichick also appeared on “College GameDay” ahead of Army’s 17-11 win over Navy in Foxboro, Mass. He was not asked about his job status or future with the Patriots, instead spending his entire interview discussing his history with and love for the Naval Academy.

The Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers two days before Army-Navy to snap a five-game losing streak. They’ll look to pull a home upset Sunday over a talented but inconsistent Chiefs team.