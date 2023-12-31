The Cowboys’ dramatic win over the Lions on Saturday night didn’t come without a little controversy.

After Detroit impressively staged a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to cut Dallas’ lead to one, the visitors elected to go for two with 23 seconds left. Dan Campbell and company turned to an excellent play, which saw Jared Goff fake a handoff to David Montgomery before finding offensive tackle Taylor Decker in the end zone.

The Lions’ celebration was short-lived, though. The conversion was nullified after Decker was penalized for illegal touching, and Dallas hung on for a 20-19 win after Detroit failed on its next two-point try.

After the game, head referee Brad Allen explained the game-changing call.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, we had a situation where if you were going to have an ineligible number occupy an eligible position, you have to report that to the referee,” Allen told reporters, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “On this particular play, number 70 (Dan Skipper), who had reported during the game a couple of times, reported to me as eligible. Then he lined up at the tackle position. So, actually, he didn’t have to report at all. Number 68 (Decker), who ended up going downfield and touching the pass, did not report. Therefore, he is an ineligible touching a pass that goes beyond the line, which makes it a foul. So, the issue is, number 70 did report, number 68 did not.”

Adding to the controversy was an apparent conversation between Decker and Allen before the Lions’ first two-point try. Evidently, the exchange wasn’t enough to yield a successful report.

“That conversation is where number 70 reports to me, and I then go to the defensive team, and I say to them ‘No. 70 has reported as an eligible receiver,’ so they will be aware of who has reported and then I return to my position,” Allen told reporters. “That was the conversation with the defensive line.”

The loss had significant playoff ramifications for the Lions, who now are expected to land the NFC’s third seed at best. A win would have sealed a top-two spot for Detroit.