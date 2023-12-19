How Patriots’ Myles Bryant Felt About Drawing Ire Of Taylor Swift

A Chiefs victory made the trip to Foxboro, Mass. an enjoyable one for Taylor Swift, but the music sensation wasn’t all smiles throughout her afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Swift was livid early in the third quarter when she thought her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was the victim of a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone. Kelce and Myles Bryant put their hands on each other as Patrick Mahomes geared up to pass, and the Chief star did some acting in hopes of drawing a flag from the referees.

The flop prompted an angry reaction from Swift, who stood up and yelled from her suite. Bryant, a fourth-year cornerback in New England, appreciated the passion from one of the world’s most popular celebrities.

“It’s a high-stakes game. People get real into it, so it’s cool,” the 25-year-old Bryant told PEOPLE. “It’s cool she’s into it.”

It certainly was a high-stakes game for the reigning Super Bowl champions, who entered Week 15 after losing three of four. The 27-17 win over the Patriots improved the Chiefs’ record to 9-5 and kept Kelce and company in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Kansas City will look to keep the good times rolling Christmas Day when it hosts the Las Vegas Raiders. One day prior, the Chiefs will be rooting for a Patriots win when New England visits the Denver Broncos for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown.