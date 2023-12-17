The referees for Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game weren’t fooled by Travis Kelce’s third-quarter flop, but the theatrics deceived his girlfriend.

Kelce did some acting with Kansas City facing a red-zone situation up four a little less than five minutes into the third frame at Gillette Stadium. After the star tight end and Myles Bryant put their hands on each other in the back of the end zone, Kelce dropped to the turf in an apparent attempt to draw a defensive pass interference penalty.

It didn’t work, as officials kept the flags in their pockets and the visitors were forced to settle for a Harrison Butker 29-yard field goal. But in the moment, Taylor Swift thought her boyfriend was the victim of a missed call. FOX cameras captured the pop sensation standing up and screaming at the refs from her suite in Foxboro, Mass.

It was a rough series of events for Kelce, who only had three catches for 13 yards under his belt at the time of the flop. Two plays before the failed sell job, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer dropped a pass in the end zone that would’ve given the Chiefs a two-score lead. KC eventually gained that advantage thanks to a 6-yard connection between Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.