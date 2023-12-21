Jack Jones did not have to worry about playing Patrick Mahomes during his brief tenure with the New England Patriots. But in just his second game with the Las Vegas Raiders, a Week 12 contest at Allegiant Stadium, the 2022 fourth-rounder faced the Chiefs superstar quarterback and the Kansas City offense.

That opportunity allowed Jones to gain an understanding for success against the Chiefs.

“We not worried about them,” Jones told reporters, per Raiders reporter Levi Edwards. “It’s Patrick Mahomes we got to stop. The magician. You stop the magician and the act is over.”

Obviously, stopping Mahomes is not exactly a ground-breaking concept. Other teams have tried to do the same since the two-time NFL MVP entered the league. When players prepare for the Chiefs, that’s undoubtedly the biggest topic of conversation.

Jones, however, summed it up in a cooler way than anyone else.

During his first appearance against Mahomes, Jones and the Raiders were handed a 31-17 defeat. Kansas City, which is coming off a Week 15 win against Jones’ former Patriots, is a 10-point home favorite entering the contest against Las Vegas.