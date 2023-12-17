JuJu Smith-Schuster might not get the chance to post back-to-back strong games against one of his former teams.

The veteran receiver is unlikely to play for the Patriots in Sunday’s home game against the Chiefs due to an ankle injury, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Smith-Schuster battled through the same injury Dec. 7 while enjoying a season-best performance in New England’s road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that drafted him.

But the 27-year-old apparently saw his injury worsen ahead of the Patriots’ matchup against Kansas City, with which Smith-Schuster won a Super Bowl last season.

“NE WR DeVante Parker (knee) is listed as questionable and is expected to face the #Chiefs, source said,” Rapoport wrote on the X platform. “For WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), it’s far less likely.”

Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Jalen Reagor are the only Patriots receivers who’ll enter Sunday’s game without injury designations. Parker is listed as questionable due to a knee issue, while Tyquan Thornton also is questionable due to a hamstring injury.

New England and Kansas City are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.