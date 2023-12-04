Mike Tomlin is well aware of the success the New England Patriots have had on the defensive side of the ball in recent weeks. And the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach believes a major part of that is New England’s safety group.

“They’re doing an awesome job keeping scores down,” Tomlin told reporters Monday in reference to the Patriots defense, per the team.

“When you look at them, I think you look first and foremost at this safety tandem. (Kyle) Dugger and (Jabrill) Peppers, they do a lot,” Tomlin said.

Both Dugger and Peppers have started 12 games for the 2-10 Patriots. And their versatility goes hand in hand with their hard-hitting playstyle.

“Both guys are capable of playing in deep defense and do. Both guys are capable of playing at the linebacker level and functioning on the second level of defense, and capable tacklers, good at shedding blocks, big blockers, offensive linemen,” Tomlin said. “They’re not foreign to playing in the trenches.

“Both guys are really capable blitzers. They get opportunities to do that in all phases of the game — first, second and third down,” Tomlin continued. “If we’re talking about moving the ball and moving with fluidity against these guys, we better locate those two.”

Dugger and Peppers were not the only ones on the receiving end of Tomlin’s compliments. He said much of the same about New England’s team defense and the special teams unit led by Matthew Slater.

But perhaps indicating just how far Tomlin went in his public admiration, he also shared he was “concerned” with the challenge New England’s quarterback could present on a short week. The Patriots, however, are in the position they’re in due to their subpar quarterback play.

The Patriots will travel to face Tomlin’s Steelers on “Thursday Night Football.” Pittsburgh is a 6-point home favorite.