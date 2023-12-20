NFL Insider Presents Broncos’ Primetime Path To Defeating Patriots

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos meet on Christmas Eve as two teams going in different directions after starting the season on similar paths.

New England now sits at 3-11 and keeps moving closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. As for Denver, the Broncos have won six of their last eight games as they fight for a playoff spot in the AFC.

Under starter Bailey Zappe, the Patriots have found success as an offense in the first half of games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs before major second-half regressions. With that style, NFL Network’s James Palmer believes the Broncos must start fast and play from ahead against the Patriots given New England’s recent style of attack.

“This team is built to wear teams down,” Palmer said on NFL Network on Wednesday. “The way the Patriots offense works is Bailey Zappe is better when they’re running the football and they’re not playing from behind. It makes him a better quarterback. It makes their offense better. You don’t want to get down to the Patriots.”

How important is a fast start for the #broncos against the #patriots on Sunday? And the deep shots down the field to Courtland Sutton are happening more frequently. Is that a good thing? My report on The Insiders on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/tVV5d5fnL2 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 20, 2023

In order to start fast, Palmer believes that quarterback Russell Wilson has to stay aggressive in pushing the ball downfield, particularly to talented wideout Courtland Sutton.

“As of late, they’ve been taking a boatload of shots down the field,” Palmer added. “We’ve seen Courtland Sutton be brilliant in some of these catches downfield. He’s had a phenomenal year.”

The Broncos will need a wrinkle and other skill position players to step up if Bill Belichick maintains his tradition of taking away an opponent’s top target.

New England looks to get a rare win at Mile High, going 3-3 in Denver since 2005, plus a pair of losses in AFC Championship games. The Patriots, however, have won two straight meetings.

The Patriots and Broncos kickoff on Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.