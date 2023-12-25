Carolina Panthers wideout Adam Thielen believes the Green Bay Packers benefited from a controversial call late in their Week 16 matchup.

And Thielen, who played his first nine seasons with the NFC North’s Minnesota Vikings, believes that’s a common outcome when it comes to the Packers.

Thielen disagreed with Romeo Doubs’ questionable reception with 2:39 left in regulation. Doubs’ catch went for 36 yards and set the Packers up at Carolina’s 33-yard line. Green Bay kicked what proved to be the game-winning field goal five plays later.

“I saw it the whole play,” Thielen told reporters after Green Bay’s 33-30 victory, per the Observer’s Alex Zietlow. “I saw a catch and then ball movement, as he’s going to the ground the ball moves, controls it again, hits the ground and then loses it again.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, in my opinion, the ball moved twice at two different times. There really wasn’t enough time to control the ball.”

Doubs’ catch was upheld after video review. FOX Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino said on the broadcast he believed it should have been overturned and ruled incomplete.

“In full speed, that’s a no catch, so kind of what you get when you play the Packers,” Thielen said.

When asked what he meant by that, Thielen responded: “Usually they get the benefit of the doubt with some calls.”

Story continues below advertisement

Doubs and Packers quarterback Jordan Love both told reporters they felt it was a reception.