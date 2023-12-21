Russell Wilson has done something throughout his career that few NFL players tend to do: consistently beat Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Since entering the league in 2012, Wilson is 3-0 against the Patriots during the regular season. His lone loss against New England came in Super Bowl XLIX, another game in which Wilson played well with two touchdowns. New England’s win famously came on the last-second interception from Malcolm Butler. One different play call could have given Wilson an outright 4-0 record against the Patriots.

In his three regular season wins with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson averaged 309.6 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and a 135.4 passer rating. The veteran quarterback only had one interception in those meetings, which came on a tipped pass that Devin McCourty returned for a touchdown in 2020.

Devin McCourty gets us started in Seattle with a PICK-6! #GoPats | NBC pic.twitter.com/uTY0dMkBiu — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

What has made the Super Bowl XLVIII champion so good against the Patriots?

Accuracy and well-timed shots.

In each of the three games, Wilson completed at least 65% of his passes and had eight touchdown passes of at least 15+ yards or more. Wilson’s mobility and experience have certainly benefited him and caused problems that the Patriots will look to find answers for in this latest meeting.

With successful experience against the Patriots in the past, Wilson looks to rely on patience and poise to post points. For New England, the Patriots defense looks to stop Wilson’s run during a solid stretch of its own, allowing 20 or more points just twice since the start of November.

Wilson hosts the Patriots on Christmas Eve night with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.