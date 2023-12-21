Broncos Preach ‘Patient’ Approach Vs. Bill Belichick, Patriots Defense

Russell Wilson has had success against the New England Patriots in the past, going 3-0 in the regular season against Bill Belichick outside of his loss in Super Bowl XLIX.

As Wilson helps the Denver Broncos prepare to face Belichick and the Patriots, the veteran quarterback knows the challenges of facing this defensive scheme.

“Coach Belichick is obviously one of the best of all time,” Wilson shared on Wednesday, per team-provided video. “He’ll have those guys prepared. They’ll do different things. They do a really good job and they’re really well-coached. Really sharp.”

While the Broncos have the talented personnel to take shots down the field, Wilson knows that taking what the defense gives him and not forcing plays is crucial against the Patriots.

“They do a really good job of not missing their tackles and making plays,” Wilson added. “You have to find ways to create plays. I think you also have to be patient, too. Knowing that they’re going to do a really good job and be coached well.”

“It falls into the Patriot way or the Bill Belichick way,” Sutton told reporters on Wednesday, per team-provided video. “They’re very disciplined in the way they go about getting into their zones. They’re very disciplined about how they play their leverage in their zones. Trying to take away certain parts of the field. … They do things that a lot of good defenses in the league do well.”

As the Broncos try to push toward the playoffs, an underrated Patriots defense may stand in the way.

The Patriots and Broncos meet in Week 16 on Christmas Eve.