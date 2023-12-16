As speculation on Bill Belichick’s future mounts, Mike Vrabel continues to be linked as a potential successor. The Atheltic’s Dianna Russini on Saturday added insight on New England’s replacement plans.

The Titans head coach reportedly is a “home run” pick for Robert Kraft, and there are reports Vrabel could “force” his way out of Tennessee due to internal unrest.

The former Patriots linebacker also is seen as a candidate to replace Belichick due to reports of Kraft not being completely sold on Jerod Mayo as a successor, especially with reported internal friction from the linebackers coach.

However, Russini on Saturday gave her notes on the coaching situations around the league after the Los Angeles Chargers fired Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telasco. She also dropped a note on New England’s situation.

“Oh, and the Patriots aren’t trading for Vrabel if they and Belichick part ways,” Russini wrote. “Nothing has changed there.”

The NFL insider’s report adds to others that contradict with the idea of friction between Vrabel and the franchise where they believe he will return to Tennessee next season.

Belichick is seen by analysts and insiders as the top candidate for the Chargers position, but the six-time Super Bowl champion reportedly isn’t interested in an “elegant solution” such as a trade or a mutual parting of ways, which would make things difficult for Kraft since he’s reportedly not in favor of outright firing the head coach, especially midseason.

A decision already has been made on Belichick’s future since Week 10, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran. But if a clear succession plan isn’t in place, New England likely will take its time deciding on Belichick’s future.