The New England Patriots next season reportedly will have a new head coach for the first time since the turn of the century.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, team owner Robert Kraft already has decided to move on from Belichick after the season. In fact, Kraft reportedly made up his mind about the coaching change all the way back in early November when the Patriots were embarrassed in Germany.

So, why didn’t Kraft cut Belichick loose at that juncture? Curran listed two reasons Monday on “Arbella Early Edition.”

“The main one being, you don’t fire Bill Belichick during the season. It’s just not going to happen,” Curran said. “Additionally, though, he’s an asset. He’s under contract for another year, which we reported after NFL Media reported there was a long-term extension in place that would keep Bill locked up long-term. It’s only through next year. So, that would not be an impediment to them changing course.”

Belichick deserves a good chunk of the blame for New England’s struggles since Tom Brady’s departure, but a midseason canning would have been a slap in the face to arguably the greatest football coach of all time. And even though Belichick reportedly does not want to be traded, the Patriots could obtain significant capital if they manage to deal the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

A trade likely would be complicated, though, and it could interfere with Kraft’s reported reference to an “amicable” separation between Belichick and the Patriots.

Featured image via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images