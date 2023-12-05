Patriots fans who are hoping Mike Vrabel patrols a Gillette Stadium sideline next season probably shouldn’t get their hopes up.

With Bill Belichick’s future in New England in doubt, there’s been speculation of Vrabel potentially replacing his former head coach in Foxboro, Mass. Gasoline was added to the fire roughly a month ago when The Boston Globe reported Vrabel is Patriots ownership’s “home run” choice for next head coach if Belichick leaves the perch he’s occupied since 2000.

However, Vrabel would need to be acquired via trade, and according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, that’s not a move the Tennessee Titans are interested in making.

“Multiple team sources in Nashville have said the Titans intend to retain Vrabel as their coach, and (Ran) Carthon and the personnel department have been working with their head coach to find players who fit his system, style of play and culture that he has instilled since arriving in 2018,” Davenport wrote.

Davenport’s report was in lockstep with a previous one from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, who claimed a Vrabel trade to New England is “not happening.” The Titans, per Russini, believe Vrabel is “the right coach” for setting the franchise up for long-term success.

That said, Vrabel might not have an eye toward the future in Tennessee. A recent report from Boston Sports Journal suggested the Patriots Hall of Famer could be looking to force his exit from the Titans after the season.