PWHL Boston Releases Season Ticket Packages With Games Approaching

PWHL Boston is ready to kick off its season at the turn of the new year.

With games rapidly approaching, the franchise released its season ticket plans to the general public with the season coming up next month.

Full season ticket packages are available for as low as $171 while full season glass seat packages are on sale for $479.

PWHL Boston begins its schedule at home in Lowell, Mass. on Jan. 3 against PWHL Minnesota with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET.